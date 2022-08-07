Shooting outside Cincinnati bar wounds 9

CINCINNATI (NewsNation) — Nine people were injured after a suspect fired roughly 15-20 rounds into a crowd outside downtown Cincinnati bar early Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told news outlets. None of the victims are in critical condition, according to CPD.

Police stated that the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was actively firing a gun when an officer shot at them. It was unclear if the suspect was actually shot.

The suspect was not in custody as of Sunday morning.

“It is a little unusual when we do not know for certainty whether the individual the officer fired on was struck or not,” John said.

John said police used what he called two “bang balls” — a “percussion instrument” with a “very loud noise” — to disperse a crowd they said had gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded.

The shooting took place shortly before 2 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district on Main Street, a popular nightlife area. Another shooting in the neighboring Central Business District left two wounded soon after, but John said it was too early to tell whether there was a connection.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WCMH contributed to this report.