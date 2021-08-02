Some on board, others not so much, for the return of mask mandates in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 1: A Kansas City Royals security member wears protective masks as she awaits the start of the game against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on April 1, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NewsNation Now) — Kansas City became the latest major city to bring back a mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases, but residents are mixed about the decision.

“I’m keeping this on,” Kansas City resident Ed Humes said. “I advise you to keep it on, because it’s real.”

Wearing a mask is personal for some people.

“My thing is I had a brother die from the virus back in September and then I had another brother pass in October right behind him,” Humes stated.

Humes added he has no problem wearing a mask and will continue wearing it during the mandates.

Starting Monday, people 5 and older will have to wear a mask inside public places in Kansas City and North Kansas City, regardless of their vaccination status.

Some people blame the mandates on their unvaccinated neighbors.

“I don’t like it,” Reg Bracy of Gladstone said. “Especially for people that’s been vaccinated. I don’t think we should have to wear the mask, but people that didn’t get vaccinated, that’s why we have to do it.”

“Absolute agreement with mask mandates both indoors and outdoors actually,” Penelope Cox of Kansas City said.

Cox also thinks vaccinations should be mandated, so the vaccinated won’t have to wear masks.

Some Kansas City restaurants are following that direction and will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the restaurant.

“We want to encourage people to get vaccinated,” restaurant owner Jeff Edmondson said.

The mayor’s mandate requiring masks indoors and Edmondson’s own moral compass led him to this decision.

“I feel it’s the right thing to do,” Edmondson said. “I feel like it’s the moral thing to do.”

Others think vaccines aren’t as effective.

“It seems like the vaccine doesn’t work,” Kansas City resident Michael Harrington said. “It was such a big deal. Be a hero, roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine. Now people got the vaccine and they’re still super spreaders.”

58 percent of Americans age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, but that is not enough to stop the spread of the delta variant. Health officials have warned that cases have gone up substantially, especially in areas with lower numbers of vaccinated people.

“You get sick, you die, you done,” Humes said. “You wear the mask, you survive, you live to see another day.”

Both mandates end on Saturday, Aug. 28.

NewsNation affiliate WDAF contributed to this report.

