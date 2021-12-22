Something Good: Soldier returns home for his mom’s wedding

(NewsNation Now) — A military mother in Illinois never thought she would see her son on her wedding day, but with some help and faith, he made sure to walk her down the aisle.

The emotional reunion was captured on camera.

“I was in shock,” said Fleur Kirksey-Knight, the bride. “I get emotional just looking at the video. He had me thinking that he wasn’t coming. It was going have to be via video.”

Her son, Army Specialist Rahni Kirksey, had been deployed for nine months. He took three flights to make is back in time for her wedding.

“It made the whole day perfect,” Fleur said.

Rahni said he started working on finding a way home after his mom’s fiancé told him he was going to propose.

“I knew that with the COVID restrictions … it would be hard to get home just due to the shorter staff that we had,” Rahni said. “So I want to say about six months in totality of just trying to plan it and push paperwork just to make it happen.”

“Nobody else could give me away, this is my only son,” Fleur said. “He said, ‘Ma, you ready?’ and I looked at him, I said ‘Babe, yes, I’m ready.’ And he handed me over to my fiancée, now … my husband, and it was the most beautiful thing.”