St. Louis police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a robbery suspect described as “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect is connected with a gas station robbery Tuesday evening in the Soulard neighborhood. The robbery happened around 7 p.m. at Midwest Petroleum in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect purchased a soda inside the store. Near the end of that transaction, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and one victim’s purse.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene. No injuries were reported in the armed robbery.

SLMPD asks for the public’s help with finding the suspect, who is described as a man between the ages of 25-30.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a surgical mask, gray jacket, gray pants and a white T-shirt. Police also described him as having a “twisties” hairstyle.

If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts, contact SLMPD at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).