(NewsNation) — At least six people are injured and one suspect is in custody after reports Monday of an active shooter at a St. Louis magnet school, according to police.

The scene was secure and there was no longer an active threat as of 10:45 a.m., according to police.

Officers gathered near Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where the shooting happened about 9:12 a.m. local time, NewsNation affiliate KTVI reported. Officers stopped the suspected shooter inside the school, according to the St. Louis Public Schools Twitter page.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said, “Approximately six people (including the suspect) were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds, to shrapnel injuries, and cardiac arrest,” KTVI reported.

Officials have not yet released details about the victims’ identities.

Students were still being evacuated from the school as of about 9:30 a.m.

Parents can reunite with their children at Gateway STEM High School at 5101 McRee Avenue, according to school officials.

This report in ongoing. Refresh for updates.