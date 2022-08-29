Storms leave 400K without power across Michigan

A map shows power outages across the state of Michigan.

(NewsNation) — Severe thunderstorms rolling through Michigan knocked out power to nearly 400,000 people across the state.

In the eastern part of the state, including Detroit, 235,631 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Central Time, according to DTE Energy.

An additional 155,955 were affected across the state, most notably in Lansing and Jackson, according to Consumers Energy.

Most counties in the mid-Michigan area were put under a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 4 p.m., NewsNation affiliate WLNS reported. The storm, which began moving out of the state Monday evening, produced winds of up to 65 mph.