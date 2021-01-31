Students rally at Michigan Capitol pushing for return of high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As COVID-19 restrictions continue in Michigan, some are calling on the state to allow high school sports to return.

A rally was held at the Capitol Building Saturday afternoon. Several similar protests have taken place throughout the course of the pandemic, but after winter sports were put on pause through Feb. 21, frustration has mounted.

Last Thursday, the Michigan House and Senate held hearings on the current ban and listened to testimonies from athletes, coaches and parents. The Senate voted unanimously to adopt Republican Senator Dale Zorn’s resolution to end the suspension on high school and youth sports and resume play immediately.

Organizers of Saturday’s rally say they will be there “blizzard or not” and are urging attendees not to bring political signs or flags, and to wear a mask.