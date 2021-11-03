‘Suitcase killer’ arrested after return to US from Bali prison

FILE – In this April 21, 2015 file photo, Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as he arrives in the courtroom for her sentencing hearing at a district court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Mack, an American woman convicted of killing her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday, Oct. 29, after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A woman convicted of helping to kill her mother in Bali and stuffing the body into a suitcase was arrested upon her return to the Chicago area Wednesday.

Heather Mack, 26, was released from prison on Friday after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. Her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who was also convicted in the killing, was sentenced to 18 years and remains in prison.

Mack and Schaefer were indicted in the Northern District of Illinois with one count of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a U.S. national, and one count of obstruction.

Prosecutors say they conspired to split Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s $1.5 million estate.

Wiese-Mack’s badly beaten body was found in a suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.

Mack will make her initial court appearance Wednesday.