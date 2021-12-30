“If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office,” said the police captain. (Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio police are investigating a drone that appears to have been transporting marijuana, tobacco and cellphones when it crashed into a woman’s home Monday.

A woman living at the Mansfield home ran outside when she heard something hit the house. There, she discovered the drone and the package that was attached to it with a cord.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Richland County Sheriff Capt. Donald Zehner said. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it, they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

The woman told deputies the drone was still “beeping” when she found it and she immediately called 911.

According to the sheriff’s report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

Sheriff deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463, the Task Force line at 419-755-9728 or Zehner at 419-774-3563.