7 injured, suspect in custody after active shooter report at Wisconsin casino hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — A person is in custody following an active shooter situation at a casino hotel in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday evening, according to Oneida Nation’s tribal government.

“At this time we can confirm an active shooter at the Oneida Casino/Radisson Inn. Shooter is in custody,” the tribe told NewsNation.

Rep. Jim Steineke said seven people were injured in the shooting.

“As our neighbors reel from senseless violence here in northeast Wisconsin tonight, my heart goes out to our community,” said Steineke. “I have reached out to Chairman Hill and offered my assistance to help support the Oneida Nation during this difficult time. I am incredibly thankful for the swift action of our law enforcement, who were able to apprehend the shooter quickly. My prayers are with the impacted families as we await more information.”

A witness told NewsNation affiliate WFRV in Green Bay they were evacuated and heard gunshots shortly after.

