Police release suspect in Samantha Woll killing without charges

(NewsNation) — Police have released a suspect they arrested in connection to the killing of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll without charges, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Woll was found outside her home with multiple stab wounds October 21. Police have said they have not found evidence that antisemitism was at play in her murder.

But with weeks having passed, some in the community are now frustrated.

“What a horrible murder. What a huge loss. What a tragic loss. And then coupled with that is who did it. And the frustration, not knowing who did it,” said Rabbi Asher Lopatin, a leader in the local Jewish community.

The FBI says it is still working on the case.