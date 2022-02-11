(NewsNation Now) — The man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others, is due in court Friday for arraignment.

Authorities allege that Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his Ford Escape into the parade on Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha, ignoring police who tried to stop him. Six people were killed and more than 60 were injured.

This image provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff Office in Waukesha, Wis., shows Darrell Brooks, the suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people. (Waukesha County Sheriff Office/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

The 39-year-old was charged with 77 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted on even one of the homicide charges.

Authorities haven’t suggested a motive, but they allege in charging documents that Brooks beat the mother of his child minutes before he drove into the parade. They say he was angry that she refused to bail him out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly running her over with the same vehicle earlier in November.

Brooks was arrested for the alleged attack on his child’s mother in neighboring Milwaukee County. He walked out of jail on Nov. 19, two days before the parade, after posting $1,000 bail.

He’s currently being held on a $5 million cash bail. The state public defender’s office is representing him in the parade case.

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm has announced an investigation into his own office for recommending the “inappropriately low” bail that allowed Brooks to go free just days before the parade attack.

Brooks’ arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m.