Teen dead, 2 wounded after shooting at Okla. football game: police

(NewsNation) — A teenager died and two people were wounded after being shot during a Friday night high school football game in Oklahoma, authorities said Saturday.

The 16-year-old boy died of a wound suffered in the shooting during the third quarter of the Friday night game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School in Choctaw, on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City, according to a statement by Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

The boy was not a student of either school, according to Marshall, who did not release the names of any of the victims.

“I feel like evil is not within our city, evil came to our city,” Marshall said.

Marshall did not announce any arrests but said that a person of interest was being sought.

Marshall said they have a description of a suspect, and leads continue to pour in.

“It is believed an argument started between at least two males which led to the shooting,” Marshall said. “Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.”

Marshall did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment.

Marshall said a 42-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and a “young female” was treated and released for a wound to her thigh. Marshall said two other females suffered broken bones while fleeing the scene.

Marshall said seven Choctaw police officers were at the game at the time, including five hired by the Choctaw School District as security and two who had happened to stop at the game.

Two off-duty Del City officers were also at the game with the Del City team for security and one of them fired his weapon, according to Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement Saturday that he and his wife, Sarah, “are heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School.”

Marshall said school leaders are meeting to see what they can do differently to better protect players and fans moving forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report