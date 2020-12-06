Watch: Tense exchange during Ohio traffic stop caught on police body camera video

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A tense exchange during a traffic stop in Ohio was caught on police body camera video as officers realized an uncooperative driver had a gun in the seat next to him.

The suspect threatens to shoot police, has a gun visible, closes his door, and drives off. No shots were ever fired. The incident happened near Genoa Township about 20 miles north of Columbus.

Sergeant Nathan Dennis joined NewsNation to talk about the incident. You can watch the full interview in the player above.