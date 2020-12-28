Columbus officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill has been fired from police force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police officer who shot and killed Andre’ Hill, a 47-year-old Black man was terminated from the police force Monday.

Officer Adam Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police after a hearing earlier in the day with Public Safety Directror Ned Pettus Jr. Brian Steel, vice president of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WCMH.

Coy did not attend the hearing in person.

Police said Officer Adam Coy shot and killed Hill last Tuesday morning while responding to a non-emergency call.

Body camera footage released last week shows Hill, emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he is fatally shot.

The termination hearing is separate from any potential criminal charges. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into the shooting, and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office has appointed state Attorney General Dave Yost as a special prosecutor in the case.

We will do our duty based on the facts and the law. Whatever the outcome, someone will be angry—but the decision will be objective.



Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said he has filed two departmental charges against Coy, 44, alleging critical misconduct.

Quinlan released a recorded statement last week, saying the case for Coy’s termination is clear.

“Like all of you, I witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera,” Quinlan said in the statement. “I have seen everything I need to see to reach the conclusion that Officer Coy must be terminated immediately.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and NAACP President Nana Watson have also called for Coy’s termination.