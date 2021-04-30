‘That’s 5 police chases in one day:’ Michigan man arrested after live-streaming chases on Facebook

LIVONIA, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — A Michigan man who led police on several police chases in one day streamed the pursuits on Facebook Live, according to authorities.

Cody Mahon, 30, of Livonia, is accused of leading Livonia police on three chases, Farmington Hills police on one chase, and Redford Township police on one chase on April 24, the Livonia Police Department said on Facebook.

In its post, the department shared video including dashcam footage from multiple vehicles and clips from Mahon’s live stream.

“I’ve got 10 police cars on me,” Mahon can be heard saying in one of the Facebook streams.” That’s five police chases in one day. I’m not worried about the police.”

According to LPD, one of their officers first saw Mahon around 4:30 p.m. on April 24 in the area of Merriman and Schoolcraft Roads driving a red Pontiac G6 with no license plate.

When the officer tried to stop Mahon, he fled, officials said. The chase eventually ended, and Livonia police learned it had been live-streamed on Facebook. That helped them identify Mahon as the suspect.

Around 6 p.m., officers said they saw Mahon heading west on I-96 in the same G6. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Mahon fled, exiting at Farmington Road and re-entering eastbound I-96, according to authorities. The pursuit was terminated.

Around 11:30 p.m., LPD received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in the area of Farmington and Schoolcraft Roads. Callers said a red Pontiac G6 was doing donuts in the intersection, officials said.

When police arrived, Mahon fled west on I-96, and the pursuit was terminated, according to officials.

Investigators saw Mahon on foot Monday in the parking lot of Walmart in Van Buren Township; the G6 was nearby, and he was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Mahon was arraigned on three counts of fleeing and eluding. He is also facing charges on several other outstanding arrest warrants, officials said.

He’s being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court May 6.