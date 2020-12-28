Third person charged in fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (WGN) — A third person has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during an attempted carjacking.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Devin Barron of Lynwood, Illinois with first-degree murder in the death of Dwain Williams.

Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 in Morgan Park. Police said Williams was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m. and was leaving a popcorn store when he was approached by four people. One of the people had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago.

Barron was arrested on Saturday in Lansing.

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, Indiana, and a 15-year-old boy have also been charged in connection with Williams’ death.