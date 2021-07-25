Thousands lose power in Detroit area due to storms, winds

DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of utility customers in the Detroit area had no power Sunday following a night of severe storms.

DTE Energy reported nearly 135,000 customers in Oakland and Macomb counties had no service at 10:20 a.m. due to wind damage.

Consumers Energy reported more than 650 customers without power in Oakland County’s Holly Township at 9:45 a.m.

DTE had more than 500 crews in the field and “will be working around the clock to restore power to impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible,” the utility reported on its website.

Oakland County Emergency Management received reports of structural damage to homes and businesses, flooding and blocked roads.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation to support the safety of all residents in Oakland County,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “We urge all residents to report downed wires and stay away from standing water.”

Saturday’s storm also caused local street and freeway flooding in Detroit. Southbound M-10 at Livernois remained closed Sunday morning due to flooding and there have been numerous reports of flooding in neighborhoods and side streets, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.