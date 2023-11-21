Three Amur tiger cubs born in Saint Louis Zoo

(NewsNation) — The Saint Louis Zoo announced the successful birth of three critically endangered Amur tiger cubs on Nov. 13, marking the first time in over a decade that tiger cubs have been born at the zoo. The cubs will make a significant contribution to the population of Amur tigers in North American zoos.

The Amur tiger, the largest wild cat species and one of the most endangered, has fewer than 500 individuals left in the wild, primarily roaming in the Russian Far East. Their survival is threatened by habitat loss, degradation, fragmentation, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict, according to the zoo.

The parents of these cubs are 5-year-old mother Reka and 11-year-old father Maxim. Both mom and cubs are in good health and will spend the next few months in their private maternity den inside Big Cat Country. This allows the cubs to grow before they are large enough to venture into their outdoor habitat.

“The Animal Care Team has worked hard to support Reka throughout this journey, from introductions to Maxim to the birth of the cubs. It is incredibly rewarding to see her be such a gentle and attentive mom,” said Julie Hartell-DeNardo, Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores, Saint Louis Zoo.

Amur tiger mother Reka with her 1-day-old cubs. Photo by Jackie Voelkel/Saint Louis Zoo

Reka, born at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, joined the zoo in 2021, while Maxim, born at Peoria Zoo in Illinois, joined from the Indianapolis Zoo in 2022. Their pairing was based on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan to maintain a healthy Amur tiger population in North American zoos.

The first few months of a tiger’s life are crucial, and the Animal Care team is closely monitoring the family through cameras. They have observed Reka being a dedicated mother, taking care of the cubs by cleaning them, feeding them, and keeping them warm.

In the upcoming weeks, the cubs will undergo their first wellness check by the zoo’s veterinary care team where their sexes will be determined, and their names will be assigned.