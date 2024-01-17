Three Chiefs fans found dead outside Kansas City home

(NewsNation) — Family and friends are demanding answers after three men were found dead outside of a Kansas City home.

The men, all in their mid-thirties, were reportedly gathered to watch a football game at their friend’s house. Two days later, the men were found dead in the backyard of the residence with no apparent signs of foul play.

Police confirmed to NewsNation that they are investigating the case as a death investigation, not a homicide, claiming there are no signs of foul play at this time.

However, family and friends believe circumstances around how these men died don’t add up.

“I’m furious. Everybody is furious,” Jennifer Marquez, the mother of one of the victims, said. “Nobody believes this story. None of his friends, none of the families, none of us believe it.”

Marquez said her 37-year-old son, David Harrington, went to a friend’s house to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 7 but never came home.

There still had been no word from Harrington or his friends — 38-year-old Ricky Johnson or 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney — by that following Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Friends and family say they made several attempts to contact the homeowner who hosted the football gathering but they could not get ahold of them.

The fiancé of one of the men then went to the home, knocked on the door to no avail and then broke into the house. The fiancé then reportedly found one of the bodies and called police.

When police arrived at the scene Tuesday evening, they discovered two additional bodies.

The homeowner reportedly told police the men froze to death as temperatures dipped below freezing in the area.

The Kansas City Police Department said they are waiting for the medical examiners’ cause of death for the three men before jumping to conclusions.

Marquez said her family will never be the same.

“It’s a huge loss. He’s everything. He’s a brother, he has a sister and a brother. They’re missing him and they are broken hearted. They will never see their brother again,” she said.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and again police emphasize there are no signs of foul play.

Police say the homeowner is cooperating with law enforcement.