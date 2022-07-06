Benny Roberts, of South Bend, Ind., carries a wooden cross in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois (NewsNation) — A shooting that killed seven people during a July Fourth parade rocked the suburban Chicago community of Highland Park on Monday.

A 22-year-old, Robert Crimo III, unleashed a hail of bullets from the rooftop of a community business and then fled, leading authorities on an hourslong manhunt. Among the people who died were a married couple with a 2-year-old son, a “happy” grandfather and a preschool teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel in nearby Glencoe.

Here’s what happened during and after the shooting, shown with an interactive timeline.

The Associated Press and NewsNation local affiliate WGN contributed to this article.