Two more bodies recovered from Iowa building collapse

Branden Colvin Jr., center, lights candles for his father, Branden Colvin Sr., with Devina Henderson, left, and Malia Rush, right, during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of a building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

(NewsNation) — Two more bodies were recovered in the wreckage of a partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, officials said Monday.

The body of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, while Daniel Prien, 60, was found at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered at 11:59 a.m. Saturday. Colvin, 42 was the first person to have been confirmed dead in the collapse. The Quad-City Times reports that his son, Branden Colvin Jr., graduated from high school the same day his father was found. On Sunday evening, a vigil was held at the collapse site, 324 Main Street.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said there is no information at this time indicating additional people are missing. An autopsy will be conducted on all three men, he said at a news conference.

The QC Times wrote that a demolition company, D.W. Zinser, started tearing down debris and removing material from the building on Friday, with crews working overnight and throughout the day in 12-hour shifts.

Because of the structure’s instability, residents have still not been let back into the building. However, even before it fell, tenants had been complaining to the city for years about a host of problems they say were ignored by property managers.

These issues included residents having no heat or hot water for as long as months at a time, as well as mold and water leakage from ceilings and toilets. Records show city officials tried to address some complaints and gave vacate orders to individual apartments, but a broader evacuation was never ordered.

Building owner Andrew Wold, along with other members of the property management team, said in a previous statement that their “thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and families during this difficult time.”

“We have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist the displaced tenants affected by this event,” the statement said.

County records show Davenport Hotel L.L.C. acquired the building in a 2021 deal worth $4.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.