CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 14: Tylenol, which contains acetaminophen, is offered for sale at a drug store on April 14, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. New research has shown that acetaminophen, which is found in many over-the-counter painkillers, can dull feelings of pleasure. Previous research found that the medication had a similar effect with feelings of dread. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — 40 years after the infamous Tylenol murders, which killed several people with laced Tylenol pills in Chicago and elsewhere and made safety seals standard practice for packing pills, the investigation is still ongoing, the Chicago Tribune revealed Thursday.

A journalist for the newspaper became aware investigators are still working on pinning the deaths on long-time suspect James W. Lewis for the potassium cyanide laced pain killers while conducting a nine-month investigation into the murders for an upcoming investigative series and companion podcast that debuted Thursday.

While Lewis, 76, has long denied being responsible for deaths. The Boston resident spent 12 years in federal prison on extortion charges after sending a letter to Tylenol’s parent company, Johnson & Johnson, demanding payments to “stop the killing.”

“It’s an active investigation,” one of the Chicago Tribune investigative reporters on the case, Christy Gutowski, said to WGN9 “Investigators just got back in Illinois (Thursday) from being in Boston, the Cambridge area and interviewed James Lewis, the prime suspect.”

While law enforcement previously lacked physical evidence directly linking Lewis to the to the pill bottles, the Tribune reports that investigators have come across new findings that are “chargeable” and “circumstantial” to the case:

“Lewis’ testimony to FBI reporters during a 2007-08 undercover sting operation contradicts elements of his extortion letter, as technological innovations revealed the letter has an Oct. 1, 1982 postmark hidden under layers of ink.”

This means if Lewis was telling the truth, the letter was written before the public became aware of the laced Tylenol pills.

“We were able to look at undercover FBI video that was take in in 2007 right here in Chicago at the Sheraton Hotel,” Gutowski said.

The newspaper also reviewed an old poisoning handbook that had been in Lewis’ Kansas City home before he moved to Chicago in 1981.

Provided by the University of Virginia and the National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime, experts reportedly found Lewis’ fingerprints on several pages, including one explaining how much cyanide is needed to kill the average person.

While the evidence is circumstantial, law enforcement officials say they’re bringing the case to Cook County and DuPage County prosecutors — where many of the deaths took place — so they can consider criminal charges.

Lewis, however, maintains his innocence, telling the Tribune in an interview last month he’s been an unfair target since the beginning of the investigation.

“Have you been harassed over something for 40 years that you didn’t have anything to do with?” he asked the paper.

An Illinois State Police spokesperson confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday that they’re involved in the most recent investigative follow-up efforts, of which has included meetings this summer, but “cannot comment any further because it is an ongoing investigation.”