Union still deciding action on officer fired in Hill’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — The union that represents Columbus police officers haven’t decided yet whether to formally challenge the firing of the officer who shot and killed Andre Hill on Dec. 22.

Adam Coy, who is white, shot and killed Hill, a Black man, who walked out of a garage holding a cellphone. Coy was responding to a non-emergency call. No weapon was found at the scene and Hill had permission to be on the property.

Keith Ferrell, president of Capital City Lodge No. 9, said the Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. asking for an extension to make a “merit-based” decision on whether they arbitrate the case. He said the notification was necessary because the city didn’t grant the union an extension to continue its own investigation.

“We are waiting to find out the facts from the independent investigation so that we can make our legally-bound merit decision,” said Ferrell. “We may not possibly ever arbitrate the case. But we can’t make that decision legally until we have that information.”

Ferrell said in the past, both sides have asked for extensions, and so the move was not unusual. However, he added that it was unlikely the extension would be granted.

“We are fully prepared to defend our position when arbitration is scheduled,” Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. wrote in a statement.

Ferrell said the FOP grievance is in regards to due process. “Roughly six articles were violated when it came to due process in that case.” He compared the FOP to other unions, and said the grievance was about the collective bargaining agreement with the City of Columbus.

“Due process and fairness is all that we are asking,” said Ferrell. “There are procedures in place in the contract to ensure that everyone is treated fairly.”

Both Democratic Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have criticized the officers who responded to Hill’s shooting for not providing any medical aid for several minutes. Quinlan says Hill should be alive today.

When asked about whether the police should have rendered aid to Hill, Ferrell said: “We do not have the level of training of medics or fire department has. We don’t have the level of equipment. They have the ability to put on protective gear. The level of training would significantly increase if you want us to be medics, and the equipment is not sufficient to do those things.”

Ferrell said that everyone — public and officers — deserve to hear what happened and why on the night that Andre’ Hill died. However, he also said that he hadn’t watched the “entire video” of what happened to Hill, because he wanted to remain independent and make decisions based on the law.

“It’s a tragedy and life was lost,” Ferrell said. “We have the responsibility to stand up and wait on the facts. I don’t think it would be fair to say that Officer Coy did everything right – that’s not responsible. I would encourage people to wait. It should be on facts and all the facts when we are aware of them.”

Coy was terminated from the Columbus Division of Police on Dec. 28, after a hearing with Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Pettus said in a statement, after the termination was announced.

The city has yet to receive the grievance, said Glenn McEntyre, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the police department.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WCMH contributed to this report.