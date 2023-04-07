All clear at University of Oklahoma after active shooter report

(NewsNation) — The University of Oklahoma campus in Norman was briefly placed on lockdown Friday night while police investigated reports of an active shooter.

The university first issued an alert just before 10:30 p.m. ET.

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the university tweeted.

An all clear was given from the campus police department just before midnight ET. No shooter was found and no injuries were reported.

A camera maintained by the university showed a heavy police presence at the Norman, Oklahoma, campus.

NewsNation affiliate KFOR-TV reported that multiple police agencies responded, including the highway patrol and Oklahoma City police.