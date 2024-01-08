Police response to assault call leads to officer-involved shooting, pursuit; officer, suspect hospitalized

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police response to a felonious assault call late Monday morning turned into a pursuit and an officer-involved shooting before ending with a crash that has shut down US-35.

According to Dayton Police, one officer and a suspect have both been transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which will handle the investigation, is already on the scene. Updates are expected to arrive at a press conference later this afternoon.

US-35 is shut down in both directions between Abbey Avenue and Liscum Drive indefinitely as police investigate and the scene is cleaned up. Around 2 p.m., ODOT Dayton tweeted that US-35 will likely be shut down for several more hours.

Dayton Police is asking that anyone who may have seen the pursuit or crash on US 35 to reach out to them at DPDMediaRequests@daytonohio.gov.

Video footage from the scene shows a pickup truck on top of a police vehicle.

The Dayton VA shared on social media that due to the incident, its south Liscum gate would be closed. It urged people seeking treatment to instead use either the north Liscum or Gettysburg gates. The medical center is still using its normal hours.

Fire crews have been released from the scene on US 35, while police investigation continues. An OHGO camera at US-35 and Gettysburg shows the empty stretch of highway.

We’re working to learn more