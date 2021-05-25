Video: Gunshots heard near George Floyd square on anniversary of death

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire Tuesday morning, hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his death.
Video obtained from the Associated Press filmed on 38th Street and Chicago Avenue — informally known as George Floyd Square — showed people running and seeking cover as shots rang out. Police said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police spokesman John Elder said authorities believe he was injured in the shooting at the square. He was in critical condition but was expected to survive.
This video contains graphic language and content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
Philip Crowther, a reporter working for AP Global Media Services, which provides live video coverage to customers, reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block east of the intersection. Crowther said a storefront window appeared to have been broken by a gunshot.
“Very quickly things got back to normal,” Crowther said. “People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organizers, were running around asking, ‘Does anyone need a medic?’ It seems like there are no injuries.”
Police said in a release that they responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:10 a.m. local time in the 3800 block of Elliot Ave. South. Callers told police that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area. Elder said no one was in custody by midday Tuesday.
Photos taken after the shots fired show broken windows outside a barbershop as people tried to clean up the shattered glass.
The South Minneapolis intersection has been barricaded since after George Floyd’s death and quickly turned into a memorial — and also a challenging spot for the city, with police officers not always welcome.
The “Rise and Remember George Floyd” celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.
Reporting by Doug Glass of the Associated Press. The Associated Press contributed to this report.