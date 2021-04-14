Video of 13-year-old Chicago boy’s police shooting death to be released Thursday

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Video footage of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo will be released Thursday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) announced.

COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the footage will be released Thursday, though he didn’t provide an exact time, NewsNation affiliate WGN reported.

Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer in the early hours of March 29 in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Officers were called to the area after a ShotSpotter detected gunfire nearby.

Police officials said the shooting followed an “armed confrontation,” and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said during a court hearing last weekend that Adam had a gun in his hand when he was shot.

Photo of gun recovered at the scene, courtesy Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern

The boy’s family viewed the video footage at COPA’s office on Tuesday evening. Afterward, COPA said in a statement they would not immediately release the video at the request of Toledo’s family, but noted they advised the family COPA is mandated to comply with the city’s video release policy.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report