VIDEO: Ohio man helps release deer stuck in porch spindles

GREENFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Oh, deer! A spooked deer that got stuck on a home’s front porch had to be released by the homeowner and the man who watched it happen.

Devin Penwell and his wife were driving through Greenfield, Ohio, after church last Sunday when they noticed three female deer in the center of the road and drove closer to get a better look. The deer took off, and one of them ended up stuck on a front porch.

“It was kind of slow-motion for us because we almost hit her,” Penwell said. “We watched her run very fast towards this house.”

The deer slammed into the front door of the house and shattered the glass on the storm door. The homeowner went outside and saw Penwell standing near the deer, which became lodged between the spindles of his front porch railing.

“I was more scared of the deer kicking me,” Penwell said.

The men pulled spindles, which freed the deer, and it took off down the street and around the corner.

“It’s not something you imagine you’re going to be doing on a Sunday afternoon,” Penwell said. “I was more concerned for the neighbors who came out. I said, ‘They may run over you.’”

The deer ran away seemingly unharmed, and the men were not injured.