REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (NewsNation) — An Ohio teenager led officers on a high-speed chase that ended with him attempting to flee by jumping out of the moving vehicle that was allegedly stolen.

The 16-year-old led officers on a pursuit around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Whitehall Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks before the teen attempted to jump from the car and run on foot.

In the department’s dashcam video, the teen can be seen jumping out of the car’s passenger window while the vehicle is moving. Then, the teen rolled onto the road as the car continued to move for a few hundred yards before coming to a stop.

Police said the driver had on a neck brace from an injury he sustained during another incident involving a different stolen vehicle.

The teen was arrested for receiving stolen property.