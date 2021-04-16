Waitress dies after shooting at Ohio restaurant; search for suspect continues

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A waitress died after a shooting at an Ohio restaurant Friday morning, the Canton Police Department said.

According to officials, the shooting happened at a Bob Evans restaurant in Canton at about 9:30 a.m.

The suspect, Richard James Nelson, 54, of Canton, ran out a back door of the restaurant and remains on the loose.

Police said Nelson, who is wanted for aggravated murder, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

“There was a history of domestic violence with the victim and the suspect in the past,” said Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said. “This just shows how dangerous domestic violence is.”

Angelo said the victim, who was identified as 38-year-old Rebecca Jean Rogers of Canton, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Rogers was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Angelo said his department most recently interacted with the pair in 2017.

No other injuries were reported. Police said about a dozen people were inside the Bob Evans at the time of the shooting.