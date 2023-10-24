Watch: Alleged drunk driver flees, is caught at jail

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Newly released video shows an accused drunk driver leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a dangerous pursuit that ended in an unusual place for someone running from the law.

The incident began just before midnight on Oct. 18, when a trooper noticed that the driver of a white sedan was weaving all over the road in Stark County’s Plain Township. The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused to comply, and at one point pulled into the parking lot of an apartment building.

Dashboard camera video shows the driver doing two laps around the complex, and appearing to have trouble keeping control of the car. He then stops for a short time, but continues revving his engine and then once again, he drove away.

The video shows that his driving then became even more dangerous, as he pulled through a gas station and got onto U.S. Route 62, going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Route 62 and nearly hitting a car head-on.

The suspect’s car ended up with a flat tire. He then pulled into the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. However, he still refused to stop until it became clear that he was boxed-in by troopers.

The driver, identified as 43 year old Ramadhani Mtunguja of North Canton, was pulled from the car and placed under arrest. On the video, troopers note that the pursuit ended in the place where Ramadhani Mtunguja would end up spending the night.

The trooper told Mtunguja, “thanks for driving to the jail for us and saving us a trip.”

Mtunguja is now facing charges that include OVI, driving without a license, failure to control and failure to comply. He is being held in the jail on a $25,000 bond.