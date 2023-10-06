Watch: Elephants enjoy Trick-or-Treat at Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is geared up to kick off its Trick-or-Treat Fest by having some of their friends promote the Halloween event for kids.

The zoo’s elephants chowed down on a 1,500-pound pumpkin Thursday morning to promote Trick-or-Treat Fest, which starts Friday.

Trick-or-Treat Fest is a family-friendly Halloween event at the Zoo, Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning October 6 through October 29,” zoo officials said.

Tickets for Trick-or-Treat Fest are $9 for non-members and $7 for members. According to event planners, children 2 years old and younger get in free. You can click here for more information on buying tickets.

