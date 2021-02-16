WATCH: Man snowboards through Chicago streets during winter storm

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A winter storm blanketed the Chicago area with up to 17 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, causing dangerous road conditions that at least one person turned into sport.

A man was captured on video snowboarding through the city’s streets, pulled by a rope tied to a vehicle.

The video posted on Instagram by user @dannybzab shows the snowboarder cruising through the Ukranian Village neighborhood, at times gaining air.

The snow storm has caused flight cancellations at Chicago airports, and delays of coronavirus vaccines being shipped to the area, NewsNation affiliate WGN reported. It also forced several vaccination sites to shut down Tuesday.