Watch: Ohio college assistant football coach disciplined after sideline hit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — A Youngstown State University assistant coach was disciplined after what appeared to be a sideline hit on an opposing team player who ran out of bounds.

In the video above, you can see YSU Director of Player Personnel Tim Johnson (in a white shirt) appear to lower his shoulder and hit University of Northern Iowa wide receiver Quan Hampton, according to NewsNation affiliate WKBN. Johnson did not try to dodge Hampton as he ran out of bounds.

The television broadcast video went viral on social media Saturday afternoon. On Monday, YSU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Johnson would not be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the spring football season.

Johnson apologized saying the incident “should have never occurred.”

This is Johnson’s first season as a member of the university’s football staff and is a former All-American for the Penguins.

YSU will return to play at Stambaugh Stadium this Saturday when they host Southern Illinois at noon.

Read Johnson’s full apology below: