COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio driver missed their freeway exit and took an unusual and illegal maneuver to try to fix their mistake.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released footage of a driver who, after presumably missing an exit on I-270, which encircles Columbus, chose to go to the shoulder, pull the car into reverse and drive back far enough to get off at that exit.

At one point, the driver was slowly going backward in the far right lane with cars speeding around.

“If you miss your exit, don’t worry … there are more ahead where you can safely loop back around,” ODOT reminded drivers in a Facebook post.