CINCINNATI, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — Animals at the Cincinnati Zoo enjoyed a snow day after 7 inches of snow fell in the area.



The National Weather Service reported up to 10 inches of snow fell overnight in some areas of the Cincinnati region with the downtown area near the zoo receiving 7 inches.

The footage shows a rhino getting a snootful of snow, a wallaby having an icy treat, and Rico the porcupine nibbling on fresh snow. The zoo also shared drone footage of the snow-covered facility.