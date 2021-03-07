WATCH: Police rescue 2 children from icy Wisconsin river

PORTAGE, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — A Wisconsin police department released dramatic video of officers rescuing two children from an icy lake last week.

The Portage Police Department officers found a 12-year-old child 20 to 30 yards out on the ice, and another child close to the shore, WKOW reported.

The child that was close to the shore was quickly pulled to safety.

Bodycam video shows an officer throw a ResQ disc out to the other child. Then, an officer can be heard telling the child, “Grab ahold of it … wrap it around your waist … tie it up.”

He then shouted, “Hold on tight, lay flat … we’re going to pull,” before he’s assisted by officers pulling the child to shore.

PPD Chief of Police Keith Klafke issued a statement on the department’s Facebook page praising the actions of the officers, saying they “prevented a tragedy.”

“I wanted to show a portion of the body cam video to stress the dangers associated with unpredictable-never safe ice conditions on the river, the significance of this event, and the great work our officers do.” Portage Police Department Chief of Police Keith Klafke

