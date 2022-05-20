(NewsNation) — LaDyra Lyte found herself at center stage during her Central Michigan University ceremony, not only to receive her diploma but also for the surprise of her life.

The CMU president read a touching letter from her brother, who was deployed in the U.S. Army Reserves. Then, the camera panned away from the LaDyra to reveal her brother walking up behind her.

As soon as LaDyra turned around to see her brother standing there, the pair gave each other a big hug.

Afterward, it was her brother’s turn to be surprised: Their father came up behind LaDyra to embrace him, even lifting his son off the ground in the process.

LaDyra graduated from CMU’s Fashion Merchandising & Design program. Her work has focused on racial justice. She received permission to wear a gown of her own design to spread her message.