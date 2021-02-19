WATCH: Video captures Chicago firefighter jumping to safety during massive blaze

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago firefighter’s moment of courage was captured on video during a massive fire Friday morning.

It happened while crews were responding to a building blaze that even caused powerlines to catch fire in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood, NewsNation affiliate WGN reported.

When WGN’s helicopter arrived at the scene, firefighters were seen sliding down a ladder from the roof. And one firefighter, who was stranded on the roof, was captured on video jumping to safety onto the building next door.

According to Chicago fire officials, all crew members are accounted for. At least four people are being transported with non life threatening injuries.

The fire was contained in about an hour. No other details about what started the fire have been released at this time.