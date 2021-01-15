WATCH: Winter storms brings blizzard conditions, winds up to 50 mph across Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NewsNation Now) — Winter storms with blizzard conditions and winds up to 50 mph whipped across the Midwest Friday.

A slow-moving winter storm with gusty winds is causing blizzard conditions and creating hazardous travel in southwestern Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the region until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds of 30 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph were creating whiteout conditions on area roadways.

Forecasters are expecting up to 10 inches of snow along the I-90 and I-35 corridors, including Fairmont, Austin, Rochester and Faribault in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures because of whiteout conditions, including westbound I-90 west of Blue Earth overnight.

In South Dakota, I-90 and I-29 were closed overnight Thursday, but have since reopened, according to NewsNation affiliate KELO-TV.

The Minnesota State Patrol was responding to dozens of crashes and spinouts due to the storm.

The Minnesota Department of Health closed COVID-19 testing facilities Friday in Mankato, Albert Lea, Morris, Hutchinson and Worthington because of the weather.

A strong cold front ushered in a blizzard overnight into parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with heavy snow and winds of up to 50 mph in those areas.

Roads along the eastern border of Nebraska and throughout Iowa are either completely or partially covered by snow, according to state maps, and residents are urged to stay inside and not travel. Most schools and services in those regions announced plans to close ahead of Friday’s storm.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for eastern parts of Nebraska and most of the western half of Iowa until 6 p.m. Friday. The service reports 3 to 5 inches of snow in those regions is expected, along with high winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Most of the eastern half of Iowa is also under a winter weather advisory Friday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation expected.

