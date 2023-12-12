Wauconda math teacher dies after being struck head-on by alleged intoxicated driver

WAUCONDA, Ill. — A longtime Wauconda math teacher and athletic trainer died early Sunday morning following a head-on crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver.

Wheeling police responded to the crash at around 2:15 a.m. near East Palatine Road and Wheeling Road.

Police believe Bob Gillen, 53, was traveling westbound on Palatine Road when the vehicle was struck head-on by a suspected intoxicated driver. Gillen died as a result of the crash.

Two occupants were in both vehicles and one was transported in serious condition.

Gillen worked at Wauconda High School since 1996 as a math teacher and athletic trainer.

School counselors and student services personnel are available for students Monday, the district said.

David Wilm, superintendent of D118 Schools, released the following statement.

“The Wauconda District 118 community is saddened by the unexpected passing of Bob Gillen, a dedicated Math teacher, athletic trainer, and colleague. We join Bob’s family, students, staff, and community members in grieving this tragic loss.

Bob has been an active member of the Wauconda High School community since 1996. He dedicated his time to the education of students, the care of athletes, and the growth of colleagues. He loved helping others and was committed to fostering a positive environment for all. Bob leaves a lasting legacy, and his loss will be felt throughout our community.

We are encouraging our students, staff, and community to reach out and check in if they need any additional support while navigating this loss.“

The following note was sent to parents and students.

“Dear Wauconda High School Parents and Students,

It is with deep sadness that we share news of the unexpected loss of Bob Gillen, a Math teacher and athletic trainer, at WHS since 1996. Our hearts go out to Bob’s wife, Debbie, Bob’s family and all who were privileged to know and work with him. Bob was an active member of the WHS community, dedicating his life to the students he taught and the athletes he assisted. He loved helping others and was focused on providing a positive environment for all. His countless hours spent at school supporting his students and colleagues provided a lasting legacy, and his dedication has touched the lives of many.

During difficult times, it is important that we, as a school community, reach out, check-in, and ensure that we are caring for one another. In an effort to create a space where we can connect and care for each other, we will have support available for students and community members at the Wauconda High School library on Sunday, December 10th, from 4:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.; please enter through the main entrance.

On Monday, in order to help students cope with the loss, school counselors and student services personnel will be available in the Student Services office throughout the day. Additionally, the auditorium will be open for any students who want a place to take a break, have discussions, or process but don’t need to immediately meet individually with staff.

Please continue to keep the Gillen family in your thoughts.”

The driver has not been identified at this time. WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.