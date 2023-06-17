Why is St. Louis suddenly so good at catching killers?

(NewsNation) — One of America’s murder capitals is solving killings at a higher rate than it has in decades. The big mystery is: Why?

In a turnaround, the city of St. Louis has this year achieved an 80% clearance rate for homicides.

Last year, the clearance rate in St. Louis was just 55%. The next-highest clearance rate was 20 years ago, when it was at 81%.

“It is a remarkably high clearance rate, particularly for right now, as we see clearance rates dropping” across the country, said David Carter, a Michigan State University criminologist and former police officer. “So pre-pandemic clearance rates in the U.S. for homicide were around 60%. Now they’re estimated to be between 50% and 55%.”

The numbers are even more significant given St. Louis’ high rate of violent crime. In 2019, it had the highest murder rate of any major American city.

A murder is considered cleared when the police arrest their suspect or determine who killed the victim but can’t arrest them because, for example, the person is dead or already in jail.

Clearance rates aren’t determined by how many murders committed that year are solved. It takes into account any murder cases investigated by the police that year no matter when they happened.

So far in 2023, police logged 74 homicides and have cleared 38 of those. But they’ve also cleared 21 cases from prior years, for a total of 59 clearances this year.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to multiple requests from NewsNation for comment. But they did offer a theory for the improvement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Police Lt. John Blaskiewicz told the newspaper the clearances could be related to a growing network of surveillance cameras that police have access to. In 2015, the police established the Real Time Crime Center to monitor live video feeds across the city (a video made by the city touted it as a way to embrace technology to make the city safer).

Over time, those feeds have grown. Today, that center can access 1,600 cameras.

Blaskiewicz told the Post Dispatch about one example where police arrested a suspect who later admitted to firing shots out of his apartment window towards people he suspected to be thieves. The suspect was identified in part thanks to the cameras the city has access to.

Police departments across the country have turned to real time crime centers to centralize their intake of information about their community. The centers use technology to hoover up data that can be used to respond to crimes. Delaware County law enforcement, who are planning to establish their own real time crime center, are even considering asking the public to share their own private camera feeds with the police.

Carter, from Michigan State, said that by using that data to identify high-crime areas, police can then add more surveillance, patrols and intelligence analysts. That can help often identify repeat offenders faster, he said.

But Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said it’s hard to tell whether the sharp increase this year is driven by this technology.

“I don’t know that there’s been a big change in evidence derived from public cameras or private cameras that’s occurred within the last couple of months,” Rosenfeld said. “It could be that for whatever reason evidence from cameras has been more relevant and important for clearing recent cases than in the past. I simply don’t know.”

It’s always possible that the increased clearing of homicides is driven by some factor that has yet to be identified. Rosenfeld cautioned that we don’t know if the increase will continue.

“It’s too early to tell whether that heartening upward trend in clearance rates will persist through the end of the year,” he said.

Indeed, rates of homicides typically jump during the summer months, meaning that the police may not be able to maintain their high clearance rate.

“It’s not as if the homicide unit or crimes against persons unit can expand exactly when homicides increase and their workload increases,” Rosenfeld said. “So generally, when homicides go up, clearance rates go down.”

Carter added that improving clearance rates could have a positive impact on the entire community.

“If you’re getting repeat offenders off the street, that’s going to prevent homicides,” he noted, adding that it could also make residents of the city feel safer.