Why is Missouri attorney general trying to oust Kim Gardner?

(NewsNation) — A judge has set a September trial date in an effort to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed the case to remove Gardner after she refused to resign, following a February car accident that cost a teenager her legs. The driver at fault in the accident had repeatedly violated his bond but it had not been revoked.

Bailey’s office accused Gardner of “willful neglect” of her duties in the case, while Gardner claimed her office had repeatedly asked the court to detain the driver, only to have a judge deny the request. When court records could not be found, Gardner said it was typical to have oral hearings regarding bond revocation in that court.

Bailey claims nearly 12,000 cases were thrown out because Gardner’s office failed to handle them properly. His office said 9,000 were thrown out as they were about to go to trial, with a judge being forced to dismiss more than 2,000 due to Gardner’s office failing to provide evidence and guarantee a speedy trial for defendants.

Gardner and her supporters say there is no neglect and the proper way to remove her from office is to let voters speak at the ballot box.

Gardner’s attorneys requested the case be dismissed, calling it a political stunt. The prosecution accused Gardner’s office of failing to provide them with requested evidence. The judge in the case set a timeline for additional pre-trial motions, indicating he would move quickly to resolve those and setting a Sept. 25 date for trial.