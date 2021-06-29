(WFRV) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced gender-neutral language options for identifying the parents of newborns on birth certificates, starting July 1.
Birth forms used to generate birth certificates will also be updated to include an option of “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth,” in addition to “mother-father.”
Latest News
- Amazon purchases land for Hawaii’s first distribution center
- McLaughlin breaks 400 hurdles mark on historic day at trials
- Wisconsin announces gender-neutral birth certificate options for parents
- Jamie Lynn Spears says she is proud of Britney for speaking up
- United Airlines orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth
The changes are consistent with other public forms within Vital Records that use spouse-spouse and other gender-neutral languages, according to Evers.
“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” said Evers.
After July 1, individuals who would like to request that the label on their or their child’s existing birth certificate be switched can contact the Vital Records Office.