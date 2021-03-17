Officials: 2 workers killed at Wisconsin warehouse; suspect dead

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — A worker shot and killed two people at a Wisconsin supermarket distribution center near Milwaukee, a union official said Wednesday.

The attacks happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee, Oconomowoc police and General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 confirmed.

Union stewards at the warehouse said the two people were shot in different areas of the facility, according to Thomas Bennett, the union’s secretary-treasurer. One was shot in the loading dock and the other was shot in an upper area of the facility, according to the union.

Oconomowoc police confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and that there was “foul play involved.”

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee after the attack and officers began to pursue it. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time and this incident is ongoing,” Oconomowoc Police Chief James Pfister said.

Bennett said he was unaware of any dispute between the shooter and the victims, who he said were all members of the union.

Authorities have released few details about the attack. The facility was locked down temporarily, and police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94.

The Roundy’s complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Roundy’s employee union issued a statement that said it had “heavy hearts” about what happened.

Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

Officers from several area agencies were on the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.