Wisconsin man rents a billboard in search for true love

(NewsNation) — Robert Siegfried, Wisconsin’s self-proclaimed No. 1 bachelor, is done looking for love on dating apps.

Instead, he rented a billboard with his mom’s credit card to announce he is looking for a “local, honest woman.” The “Billboard Bachelor” joined “NewsNation Prime” to tell his story, saying the dating apps weren’t working for him and he wants to find his special someone.

“If you’re out there, find me, call me, don’t be shy. I will pick up your call. Or you could also find me on my TikTok.”

