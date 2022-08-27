FILE – Wiz Khalifa arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Police say rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance. People started exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30 p.m. after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (NewsNation) — Three people had minor injuries after people fled a Wiz Khalifa concert in suburban Indianapolis after a disturbance.

The rapper cut the concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville short after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Associated Press reported. Some people there were shouting about a possible shooting, according to the Indianapolis Star, but no weapon was found after police swept the area, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The incident happened about 45 minutes into Khalifa’s show with fellow rapper Logic, according to the Star.

Audience members, many of them young,according to the newspaper, started exiting the premises when security responded.

Per the Ruoff’s emergency procedures, all exists were opened, police said.

In a statement, Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, thanked “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

Police did not immediately reply to a message the Associated Press sent asking for details on the nature of the disturbance.

Another concert by country singer Keith Urban is scheduled for Saturday night at the Ruoff. A LiveNation spokesperson told the Indianapolis Star that “both the venue and our team are ready to welcome fans tonight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.