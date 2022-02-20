Woman accused of decapitating son will undergo mental tests

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation.

The prosecution of Tasha Haefs, 35, was suspended Thursday after a court ordered the mental health evaluation, KSHB-TV reported.

Haefs was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after officers found her son, Karvel Stevens, dead Tuesday.

Police said officers went to the home after a woman called dispatchers and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Officers saw blood and other evidence of a crime but the woman would not open the door, according to a probable cause statement. When police entered the home, they found the boy dead. The also found bloody knives and saw Haefs with blood on her, the affidavit said.

A dog had also been killed. No other children were in the home.

Haefs is being held without bond. During her arraignment Thursday, the mental health evaluation was ordered and a public defender was ordered to represent Haefs.