Woman drove drunk, crashed with 6 children in car, deputies say

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A drunk driver with six children inside her vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Michigan on Sunday night, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash in Spring Lake Township.

Deputies said the driver lost control of her vehicle at a curve, crashing into a utility pole.

None of the eight people inside the vehicle were hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, a 29-year-old Kentwood, Michigan, woman, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated as well as six counts of child endangerment. Her name was not released pending arraignment.